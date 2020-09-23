AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of NVE worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NVE by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 81.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NVE stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.99% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

