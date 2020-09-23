AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 189.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

