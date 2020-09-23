AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 546,698 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 546,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of NIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NIO by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 773,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NIO by 33.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,374,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 76,474 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

