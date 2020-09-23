AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 96,940 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,940 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 217,681 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. New Street Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

