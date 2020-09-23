AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,584 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RealPage worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $92,499,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,990,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

