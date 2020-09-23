AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of M/I Homes worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in M/I Homes by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,316 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

