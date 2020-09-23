AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 255,510 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 461.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 119.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $760.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

