AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of M.D.C. worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,492.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

