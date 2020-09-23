AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,622 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 36.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 120.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3,540.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

