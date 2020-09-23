AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,430 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 959,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 189,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NXGN opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of 136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

