AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $4.02 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $70,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.47. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.