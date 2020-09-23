AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60,828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.