AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2,709.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 65,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

