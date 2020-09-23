AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $533,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

