AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Coherus Biosciences worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $82,000.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

