AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter.

LAD opened at $228.49 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

