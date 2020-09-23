AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Ryerson worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $57,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYI opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYI. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

