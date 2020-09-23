AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

PRDO opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $845.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

