AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 581,166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 56,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,478 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $264,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLDD opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $587.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

