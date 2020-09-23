AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 487.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $588,724.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,663,868 shares in the company, valued at $456,874,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 785,462 shares of company stock worth $54,637,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

