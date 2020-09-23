AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,781 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

