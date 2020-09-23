AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,737,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after buying an additional 285,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after buying an additional 178,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 49.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 482,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

