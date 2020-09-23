AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.