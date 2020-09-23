Analyzing SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) & Draftkings (NYSE:DKNG)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.5% of Draftkings shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Draftkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -12.05% -54.88% -3.36% Draftkings N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Draftkings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.10 $89.48 million $1.58 12.49 Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and Draftkings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67 Draftkings 0 5 11 0 2.69

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Draftkings has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Draftkings.

Summary

Draftkings beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

