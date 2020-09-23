Analyzing CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) & CLST (NASDAQ:CLHI)

CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CLST and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLST N/A N/A N/A CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLST and CUI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

CUI Global has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 489.28%. Given CUI Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than CLST.

Risk & Volatility

CLST has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLST and CUI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CUI Global $23.49 million 0.62 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.08

CLST has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CUI Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CLST shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CLST beats CUI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

