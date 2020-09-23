Analyzing CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) & Its Peers

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) is one of 301 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CrossFirst Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

42.5% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 2.73% 2.24% 0.27% CrossFirst Bankshares Competitors 18.33% 9.08% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CrossFirst Bankshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares Competitors 4680 10002 6693 418 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 36.26%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $224.93 million $28.47 million 14.59 CrossFirst Bankshares Competitors $1.44 billion $252.40 million 8.45

CrossFirst Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares peers beat CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, which include savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings account, as well as transaction accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates branches in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.