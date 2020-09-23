Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) Insider Acquires £10,980 in Stock

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) insider Donald McGarva bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £10,980 ($14,347.31).

Shares of AMO opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 million and a PE ratio of 61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.97. Amino Technologies Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

