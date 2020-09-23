American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.14. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of American States Water by 6.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 363,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

