American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered to Underperform at BofA Securities

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of AXP opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 102.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 25.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

