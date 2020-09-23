Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Media Impact Score of -1.11

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Amazon.com's analysis:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,128.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,567.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,641.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,319.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

