Altria Group Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.