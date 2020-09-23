Altabancorp (ALTA) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) is one of 301 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Altabancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altabancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Altabancorp Competitors 4680 10001 6693 418 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 36.26%. Given Altabancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altabancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 32.61% 13.06% 1.69% Altabancorp Competitors 18.33% 9.08% 0.99%

Dividends

Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Altabancorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altabancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $134.23 million $44.32 million 8.39 Altabancorp Competitors $1.44 billion $252.40 million 8.45

Altabancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altabancorp. Altabancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altabancorp peers beat Altabancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

