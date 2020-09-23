Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) versus Align Technology (NYSE:ALGN) Financial Survey

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Align Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.52 $3.00 million $0.23 67.48 Align Technology $2.41 billion 10.56 $442.78 million $4.96 65.03

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Align Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00% Align Technology 78.75% 81.50% 52.99%

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 2 5 7 0 2.36

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $280.31, indicating a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Summary

Align Technology beats Alpha Pro Tech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Express 10, Invisalign Express 5, Express Package, Lite Package, Invisalign Go, and SmileDirectClub; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

