Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2020 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Allstate stock opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Allstate by 19.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Allstate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.