AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AB. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.