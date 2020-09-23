AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

AB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 334,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $2,845,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 56.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 228.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

