AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

