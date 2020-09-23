Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to “Buy”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was upgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $2.38 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

