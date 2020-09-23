Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to “Buy”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

EPM stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 603,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

