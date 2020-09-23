Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to “Overweight”

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 310,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.