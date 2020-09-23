Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

