Akerna (KERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Akerna has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $13.50.

Get Akerna alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.