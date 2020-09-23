Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

APD opened at $293.45 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,350,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

