Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0815 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Kucoin, RightBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and $1.11 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00226289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00078017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.01461208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00200285 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Liqui, Kucoin, Binance, BitForex, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

