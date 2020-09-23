AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $405.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. AGF Management has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Blake Charles Goldring bought 235,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,198,693.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,633,473.77. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$116,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,227,135.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

