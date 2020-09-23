AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $6.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

