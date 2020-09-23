aelf Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. aelf has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.56 or 0.04376396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.