Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

AEHR opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.66. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,142.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $34,138.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,066 shares of company stock valued at $117,552 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.