Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $486.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

