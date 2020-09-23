Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.19 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Griffin Securities analyst anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $8.19 per share for the year. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

